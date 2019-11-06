Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.69, approximately 646,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 482,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.30.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $19,466,558. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

