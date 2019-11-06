Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

STX opened at $57.67 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

