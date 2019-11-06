Sean P. Downes Purchases 5,500 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,849,147.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $950.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

UVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

