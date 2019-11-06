Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,207.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

