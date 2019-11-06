Security National Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 73,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 39,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.87.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.94. 119,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

