Security National Trust Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $309.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.