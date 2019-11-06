Security National Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.62. 3,016,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.15. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.