Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

SLCT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,670. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.