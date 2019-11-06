Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger Sells 10,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 766,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

