Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Semiconductor Manufacturing International to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $790.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.05 million. On average, analysts expect Semiconductor Manufacturing International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMICY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

