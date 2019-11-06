Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $49.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 291,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10. Semtech has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $144,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,717 shares of company stock worth $1,262,791. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

