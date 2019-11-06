Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

Shares of ST opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,955 shares of company stock worth $2,686,869 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

