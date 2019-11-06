Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 260,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

