Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Servicesource International worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Servicesource International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 117,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Servicesource International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised Servicesource International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

