Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.70% 1.08% Ames National 28.50% 9.97% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Severn Bancorp and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.26 $8.57 million N/A N/A Ames National $57.63 million 4.40 $17.01 million N/A N/A

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ames National beats Severn Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

