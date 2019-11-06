SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.56. SG Blocks shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 15,389 shares trading hands.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

