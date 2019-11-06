Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.99.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 4,882,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,906 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

