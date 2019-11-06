Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.51, but opened at $66.83. Shake Shack shares last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 3,064,177 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $506,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 40,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,642,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,906 shares of company stock worth $23,449,516 in the last ninety days. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Shake Shack by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

