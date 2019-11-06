Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

SHLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Shiloh Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shiloh Industries from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 39,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.