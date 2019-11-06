Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 406,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

