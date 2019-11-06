Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.52 ($44.79).

ETR SHL opened at €42.70 ($49.65) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of €39.21 ($45.59). The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

