Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,663,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. 9,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.