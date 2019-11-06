Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 359,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

