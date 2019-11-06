Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

