Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,790.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $5,427,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,419 shares of company stock worth $26,052,276 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.