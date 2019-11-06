SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

