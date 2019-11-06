Simon D’Olier Duckworth Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4) Stock

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

Simon D’Olier Duckworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adept4 alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Simon D’Olier Duckworth acquired 1,925,000 shares of Adept4 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £38,500 ($50,307.07).

LON:AD4 opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Adept4 PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adept4 Company Profile

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Adept4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.