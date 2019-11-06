Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $84.99.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

