Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.58

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 66175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

