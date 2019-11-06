Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 33,080 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $686,410.00.

WORK opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

