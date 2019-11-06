Sloane Robinson LLP Buys 82,000 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 5.0% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 171,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,637. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. HSBC cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

