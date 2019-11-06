Sloane Robinson LLP Sells 17,400 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sloane Robinson LLP reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

