Snap-on Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,343% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

