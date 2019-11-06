Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 102.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. 10,615,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,067.00, a PEG ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

