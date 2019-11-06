Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $179.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.