Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27.

