Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,708,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 427,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,593. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

