Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,713,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,671,777. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

