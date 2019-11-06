Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 150,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.