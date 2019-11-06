South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJI remained flat at $$31.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,798. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

