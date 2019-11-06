South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 364,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,222. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

