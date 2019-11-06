Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,395,987. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.