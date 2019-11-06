Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. 9,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,449. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.