SP Asset Management Acquires 9,098 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,209,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

