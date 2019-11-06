SP Asset Management Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

MRK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,190. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.