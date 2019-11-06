Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

