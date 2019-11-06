Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 21,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $652.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $171,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $547,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

