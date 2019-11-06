SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.01

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 43458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.