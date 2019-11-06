SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,349,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,688,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.26. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

