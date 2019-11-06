SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,479. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

